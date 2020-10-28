Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Kendall and Kylie’s T-Shirts

The sisters were criticized when their clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, began selling vintage shirts featuring images of late rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur in June 2017. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me,” Biggie’s mom, Voletta Wallace, wrote on Instagram at the time. A photographer who shot one of the images filed a lawsuit against the Jenners, but it was dropped in April 2018.