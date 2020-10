Kim’s Blackface Controversy

After fans accused Kim of darkening her skin in promotional images for her KKW Beauty products, she told The New York Times, “I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”