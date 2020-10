Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

The clan’s long-running E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premiered just a few months after Kim’s sex tape with Ray J leaked online. “I’m not naïve to that fact that that’s pretty much how I was introduced to the world,” Kim said in a June 2012 interview. “It was a negative way, so I felt like I really had to work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me. I felt humiliated.”