Kylie Jenner’s Lips

Kylie came under fire as a teenager for getting lip injections to enhance her pout. She revealed in a September 2017 episode of Life of Kylie that she decided to modify her appearance after a former boyfriend told her, “I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.” Years later, she launched her own makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, which generated $420 million in retail sales in its first 18 months and eventually made her a billionaire.