Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Social Media War

Kris Jenner’s only son found himself in hot water after he posted several nude photos of his ex-fiancée on Instagram and Twitter in July 2017, in addition to accusing her of using drugs and being unfaithful during their relationship. Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against him soon after. The exes reached a custody agreement over their daughter, Dream, that September.