Pics

Kris Jenner Gifts Kardashian Family Golf Lessons and Matching Carts for Easter: Inside Their Palm Springs Weekend

By
Kris Jenner Gifts Kardashian Family Golf Lessons and Matching Carts for Easter: Inside Their Palm Springs Weekend
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
8
1 / 8
podcast

Sporty Fam

The family’s new golf clubs and matching bags were lined up on Easter morning.

Back to top