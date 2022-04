1. She’s a Fitness Model and Bodybuilder

“I am truly so blessed I got the opportunity to compete & for the support from a ton of amazing people that allowed me to have this experience,” she gushed via Instagram in July 2021 of her competitive experience. “Competing has been a goal of mine for years that I never believed was a possibility for me until now. No sacrifices were made to get here just big investments I got to make in myself and in my future 💙.”