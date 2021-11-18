Emilio Vitolo Jr.

One year after her relationship with Foxx wrapped, Holmes sparked dating rumors with Vitolo Jr. in September 2020. The twosome were spotted grabbing dinner in New York City. Days later, they were caught packing on PDA in the Big Apple. Eight months later, Us confirmed exclusively that the pair split. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out,” a source told Us at the time. “She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.”