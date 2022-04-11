On Being Ready to Date — and See Tom Date

“You would think after being with someone for 12 years and all this that you would be not ready for that, but I feel like I am,” Maloney said about dating again, adding that living with your ex presents “obstacles” for moving on. “It’s a different world out there. So I’m like, ‘What do you even do?’ I feel like I’m totally out of my element. … When I met Tom, dating apps weren’t even around then. I used to just meet people the old-fashioned way.

Maloney noted that she’s looking for someone who “isn’t worried about what every single person in the room thinks and how they’re feeling” and someone who wants a family. She continued: “And someone who’s gonna prioritize me and support my feelings and my emotions, someone who doesn’t prioritize, you know, partying.”

When it comes to Schwartz dating again, Maloney isn’t too concerned about how she will handle it. “It would be, like, weird, but I don’t think I’d go crazy. I don’t think I would feel hurt. I don’t think I would feel betrayed,” she said. “I think as long as she wasn’t a psycho or, like, as long as she was a good person that was going to be nice … I mean, I can’t say that I would be upset.”