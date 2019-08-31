Pics

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice and More Celebrities Attend Ellie Goulding’s Wedding to Caspar Jopling

By
Caspar Jopling Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice and More Celebrity Guests Attend Ellie Goulding's Wedding
 Peter Byrne/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
10
10 / 10

Mr.

Jopling chatted up friends before the ceremony.

Back to top