Father-in-Law Drama

Brandon’s father Narvel Blackstock’s company, Starstruck Management Group, sued Clarkson in September 2020, claiming that their longtime client owes them $1.4 million in unpaid commissions in addition to the $1.9 million she already paid.

Clarkson has been working with her father-in-law’s company since 2007. The paperwork also alleged that the American Idol alum has not paid the total commission for her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice in 2020, claiming she will owe the group at least $5.4 million by the end the year.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer countersued Starstruck in November 2020. In her docs, Clarkson accused the management group of violating the California Labor Code by “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without being properly licensed.

Narvel fired back in a statement at the time: “[Clarkson’s petition] conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency [Creative Artists Agency] at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record,” he continued. “It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”