Firing Back

Us confirmed in January 2021 that Brandon filed a response to Clarkson’s claims of defraud in November 2020. In the petition, which was filed with the California Labor Commission, Brandon denied all of Clarkson’s claims and said she was not entitled to any money that he, his father or their company earned while working with her for 13 years. Brandon’s attorneys argued that the father-son pair and their company are not subject to the Talent Agencies Act because they did not perform their duties in California. They also said that if Clarkson were to prove her claims of the pair performing “illegal services” as unlicensed agents in California, Brandon’s attorneys would argue that she can only claim commissions for one year prior to her October 2020 filing, based on the one-year statute of limitations in the Talent Agencies Act. Brandon asked that Clarkson’s petition be dismissed and that she pay for his attorney fees.