Kelly’s New Music

It’s likely fans will get more insight into their split while listening to Clarkson’s upcoming ninth album.

“This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” she teased during an interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in September 2020. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now. It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”