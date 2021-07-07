Making a Change

In documents obtained by Us in July 2021, Clarkson and her lawyer filed a motion for a separate trial to terminate her marital status. While Clarkson’s divorce proceedings continue, she would be legally considered single. The paperwork also included a notice from the court that suggests that both parties meet to resolve the issues currently still pending in their divorce.

In the docs, Clarkson claimed she “has made good faith efforts to settle” while her estranged husband and his attorneys “have no intention of reaching a global settlement of this matter anytime soon.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Brandon] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” Clarkson wrote in the docs. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time. There will be no prejudice to [Brandon] if our marriage is immediately dissolved. I have been attempting to reach a global settlement on this matter with [Brandon] since I led for divorce in June 2020. [Brandon] and I both deserve the opportunity to build a new life. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate marital status be granted.”