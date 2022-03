Officially Done

In March 2022, a judge approved the duo’s divorce settlement, granting Blackstock $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024. He will also receive a monthly amount of $45,600 in child support, with Clarkson being awarded primary custody. Blackstock will be able to remain in the former couple’s Montana ranch until June and must pay his ex $12,500 in monthly rent until then.