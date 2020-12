The Holiday Breakdown

The November 2020 docs revealed River and Remington spent Thanksgiving with their dad. Looking ahead to Christmas, Blackstock will have custody of their kids from December 19 through 25 at 2 p.m. until they are returned to Clarkson for the remainder of their school break through the New Year.

The exes are set to split spring break, with Clarkson having the children on Easter Sunday in April 2021.