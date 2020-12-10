Work Drama

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2020 that the musician filed legal documents with the California Labor Commission in October, alleging that Brandon and his father Narvel’s Starstruck Management company defrauded her by charging her outlandish fees during her 13 years with the team. Clarkson claimed that her agreement with the management company was a “fraudulent and subterfuge device” that allowed her managers to perform “illegal services” as agents, which they were never licensed as in the state of California. The singer is seeking payment from all of the fees she paid out to the company over the years.