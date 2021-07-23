Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More

April 2021

After asking for an unapproved photo to be removed from the internet, the former Kocktails With Khloé host opened up about being in charge of her own social media experience. “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” she wrote via Instagram, alongside a video of herself nearly nude in front of a mirror. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

She went on to say that she felt “pressure, constant ridicule and judgment” from online commentators. “‘Khloé is the fat sister,'” she recalled being told. “‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.’ Should I go on?”

The reality star revealed that she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there,” but said she wouldn’t apologize for anything she posts. “My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice,” she explained. “It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore.”