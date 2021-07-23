Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More

June 2021

After Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its final episode, the whole family sat down with Andy Cohen for a two-part reunion special. During the show, Khloé confessed to having had one nose job but no other plastic surgery. “I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”

She claimed that no one had asked her about what specific procedures she’d undergone before the reunion. “No one’s ever asked me,” she continued. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”