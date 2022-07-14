January 2022

Following the paternity test, the basketball player confirmed he was the father and apologized to Kardashian.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote via Instagram. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Sources told Us in June 2022 that Thompson “is very absent from Theo’s life,” claiming, “He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings [and] he doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”