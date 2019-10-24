October 2019

Kardashian and West renewed their vows shortly after welcoming their fourth child, Psalm, in May 2019.

“I just want to plan something special and take charge of this. So, I thought let’s just do something fun and sweet in our backyard and just make more of a memory,” the KKW Beauty CEO told the camera during an October 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Kanye always talks about how, at our wedding, we had really traditional vows. At that time in front of all those people, I didn’t even think I could get it together to say original vows.”

While the couple opted not to show the intimate ceremony on KUWTK, Kardashian read part of her vows to their son Saint on the series: “You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love.”