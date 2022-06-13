Beach babes! As Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s romance continues to heat up, the couple cozied up on a tropical getaway.

The 41-year-old Skims CEO shared a series of snaps from her vacation with the 28-year-old comedian via Instagram on Monday, June 13, captioned, “beach for 2.” In the first photo, a bikini-clad Kardashian is seen lounging in a kayak with her legs crossed. While Davidson’s face isn’t in the frame, his feet rested near his girlfriend’s. A second pic showed the pair paddling away in the crystal clear water before they packed on the PDA with their toes in the sand.

Kardashian did not specify where the twosome were enjoying their fun in the sun. Videos uploaded via her Instagram Story one day prior highlighted palm trees on the horizon and a large sea turtle swimming in the ocean.

The California native and the comedian were first linked in October 2021 following Kardashian’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. After a series of dates on both the East and West Coasts, the duo confirmed their relationship status while holding hands in Palm Springs, California. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star went into more detail about how the romance began, revealing she was the one who pursued Davidson.

“I did Saturday Night Live and then when we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe,” the beauty mogul told Hulu cameras about “how it went down” with the King of Staten Island actor. “I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my afterparty and everyone was at my afterparty. He is not giving me the time of day.”

Kardashian recalled asking an SNL producer for Davidson’s number, joking, “I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I am going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, I need to get out there.’ I was basically DTF (down to f–k).”

Months before she sparked a connection with the Meet Cute star, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. The exes were married for nearly seven years and share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. As her relationship with Davidson grows more serious, the New York native has started to bond with Kardashian’s kids.

“They’re very secure with their relationship and talk future plans and moving in together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They’re looking forward to vacationing together this summer and having romantic alone time. He just wants to make her happy and is making up for not being able to go with her to Kourtney [Kardashian]’s wedding [to Travis Barker].”

The former E! personality was declared legally single in March — and even her sisters have noticed a change in her demeanor since she moved on with Davidson. While watching the Thursday, June 9, episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian gushed over Kim’s relationship, tweeting, “She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE.”

Scroll down for a glimpse at Kim’s getaway with her beau: