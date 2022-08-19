Supportive sister! Kim Kardashian is not letting her recent split from Pete Davidson get her down as she stepped out at sister Kendall Jenner’s party.

The Skims mogul, 41, was spotted arriving at her younger sibling’s 818 Tequila party on Thursday, August 18, at the Soho House in Malibu, California. Kardashian dressed to impress in a gray bodysuit, matching boots and a small sparkly handbag.

The SKKN founder also showed off the 26-year-old supermodel’s party decor, including wooden signs and bottles shaped like the number “8.” Jenner’s festivities were thrown in honor of the alcohol brand’s newest line of “Eight Reserve” tequila, which launches in September.

“I can’t wait to tryyyyyyy [it],” sister Kylie Jenner commented on Kendall’s Thursday announcement via Instagram.

The Selfish author wasn’t the only Kardashians star to support Kendall’s business. Sisters Kylie, 25, and Khloé Kardashian also turned up to celebrate, as did mom Kris Jenner.

Kim’s attendance at Kendall’s bash comes weeks after news of her breakup with Davidson, 28, made headlines. Us Weekly previously confirmed earlier this month that the twosome — who were first linked in October 2021 — amicably split after less than one year together.

“It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source told Us at the time, noting the beauty mogul and the Saturday Night Live alum “remain friends” and have lots of respect for one another.

While Kim has yet to publicly address their breakup, she has found solace in her family. The Hulu personality recently enjoyed a summer getaway in Idaho with her eldest daughter, North. (Kim shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

“It’s the screaming for me lol,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned a Monday, August 15, Instagram Story video alongside footage from her wakeboarding lesson during a lake outing.

In addition to spending time on the lake, the reality TV star and her 9-year-old daughter conquered a ropes course.

“I cried every step of the way because I am afraid of heights, but I did it and I promise I’m never doing it again,” Kim wrote via her Story at the time. “My eyes were closed the entire time so I’m glad I have these videos to see how pretty the scenery was.”

Scroll below to see more photos of Kardashian and her famous family at Kendall’s 818 party: