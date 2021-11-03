Robyn Brown

Robyn legally married Kody in 2014 after four years together. He admittedly spent the most time with her as the group struggled with their dynamic amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March 2021, Kody told Us that he wasn’t opposed to having more kids with Robyn.

“That’s really up to her, but it’s always fun to sit here and fill my youth going, ‘I can have kids if I want to,’” he noted at the time. “I do that to my adult children sometimes. It’s not cool to Robyn. She’s like, ‘Oh, this jerk is doing it again.’ And I’m like, ‘I can have more kids if I want to. I might have kids younger than your kids,’ stuff like that. It’s more, like, a dumb thing where I’m just challenging the kids and I’m teasing them.”

As of November 2021, the twosome seem to be the strongest couple in the Brown household. “The other wives can’t compete against Robyn,” a source said at the time. “She has him wrapped around her finger. … They’re still very much in love.”