How Travis Was There for Kourtney During Ups and Downs

“I think what we both have kind of said to each other is that we felt like home at a distance,” Kardashian told listeners of her and Barker’s pre-romance relationship. “Like during times when I felt maybe not at my best, I remember just going with him and all the kids — whether we’d go to church or to an art museum — [and spending time].”

She recalled the Meet the Barkers alum “coming over and decorating gingerbread houses or carving pumpkins” for years when they were just friends. “We didn’t film it every year, but we would do that every year and do pumpkins every year and just even on the weekends, you know, come over,” the former E! personality explained.