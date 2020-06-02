On Sandoval Cheating

Vanderpump Rules fans saw Doute and Sandoval’s relationship fall apart during season 2. In He’s Making You Crazy, she detailed discovering his “transgression” in Las Vegas. “He had cheated, I caught him, and he copped to it. Noble, sure, but I wasn’t ready for that,” she wrote. “If he had just lied to me, it would have been easier for me to deny it to myself, to explain it away, and to tell all our friends nothing had happened. … Plus, he didn’t want to break up with me. He wanted me to do the dirty work and break up with him.”

Doute admitted that she misplaced the blame on the women Sandoval cheated on her with. “I wasn’t proud of myself for coming for her. It was five minutes of satisfaction followed by hours of self-reflection,” she wrote, revealing that Sandoval told the other women that he was single and no longer with Doute. “I don’t know if ‘people cheat in Vegas’ is true for everybody, but it’s a cliché for a reason. What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.”