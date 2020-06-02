On Sleeping With Jax

Vanderpump Rules viewers know that Doute and Sandoval didn’t split over his cheating in Sin City. The twosome would stay together until it got out that she also had an affair — with Taylor, his best friend. While writing about the scandal, Doute compared her current status with Sandoval to Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s short-lived reality show, Chaotic.

“To be honest, I don’t remember much. I know it happened. I know he wasn’t my boyfriend,” she wrote. “I know we were both drunk, but also that we made a mutual, consensual decision. I’m still not sure how it could have happened, but it did. I slept with my boyfriend’s best friend, who not too long before this used to date my former best friend.”

While Doute and Taylor pretended their hookup didn’t happen, they couldn’t ignore it after it happened a second time. “My boyfriend and I got into another one of our knock-down, drag-out arguments, and my boyfriend called that same friend to come pick me up and take me someplace else. Wasted. We were wasted, again. We were wasted a lot back then,” she wrote. “Looking back, I just wanted attention and affection, and it didn’t matter anymore from whom, or from where. I’d barely hugged my boyfriend, let alone had sex with him, in months. I was longing to feel desired, to know that I was still worth something. My self-love tank was entirely depleted, and I hated every minute of it.”

Doute noted that her tryst with Taylor wasn’t “planned” or “purposeful,” but it was “selfish.” She added that she wanted to “take it to [her] grave,” but it wasn’t long before Taylor spilled the secret — and Schroeder slapped her over it.

“What frustrates me to this day is that the guy was never held equally to blame. No one knew better than him how toxic my relationship was,” she wrote. “To me, back then, those brief moments of infidelity with him gave me a false sense of self-worth, a feeling of being desired that kept me from crawling deeper into my dark hole of self-loathing. … Years later this is still held against me, my Scarlet Letter, while the world has allowed him to let it go.”