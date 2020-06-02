On the Rise and Fall of Her Relationship With Carter

Doute and Carter dated for more than three years. While she wrote lovingly about their “honeymoon phase,” she revealed they “quickly digressed into the complacency phase.”

“We started fighting a lot, sometimes over money and sometimes over nothing at all. There was a period of time we were both just depressed, unhappy people wallowing in our own and each other’s paralyzing unhappiness,” she wrote. Doute explained that after she finally “ripped the Band-Aid off and broke up with him,” they continued to live together as she waited until her new house was move-in ready. “During that period, some of that time was spent apart; sometimes neither of us wanted to see each other or even speak to each other. But other times we spent time together as a family with our dogs — and yes, we would still sleep together. I was still attracted to him. I still had feelings for him. I still loved him.”

Doute concluded, however, that her relationship with Carter was her priority to a fault.

“I just wanted to stop fighting. It took such a toll on me that there were days I didn’t want to get out of bed. It was debilitating,” she wrote. “At the same time, we had outside people, friends of mine, making matters worse. They were very vocal in expressing their disappointment in me and him for not moving on. Had they never been through a breakup before? It’s not always cut and dry. I could have understood some impatience on their part, but they didn’t stop there. They found it OK to insult him, our relationship, and call me a liar.”