Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman's Relationship Timeline

A classic love story. Kristen Wiig found her other half with Avi Rothman after previously ruling out another walk down the aisle.

After calling it quits in 2009 with ex-husband Hayes Hargrove, whom she was married to for four years, Wiig admitted she wasn’t sure she would tie the knot again.

“It’s not something that I would want to do,” she told British magazine Stella in 2011. “I think women put that pressure on themselves, maybe even more than society does.”

In 2016, the Bridesmaids star sparked romance rumors with Rothman when the couple were spotted holding hands and kissing on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii. Us Weekly confirmed that Wiig and Rothman were engaged in 2019, after three years of dating.

The comedian later hinted that the pair had taken another major step in their relationship when she made a special Mother’s Day appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“This is the Mother’s Day show, and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms,” the Ghostbusters star said in May 2020. “Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So, I hope it’s OK, I would like to tell her I love her. … This year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”

One month later, Us exclusively confirmed that the New York native had welcomed twins via surrogate. Wiig opened up about her IVF experience that same year.

“As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff,” she told InStyle in August 2020. “It can be the most isolating experience. But I’m trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it. You go through so much self-deprecation, and you feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads. But when I did talk about it, every time I said that I was going through IVF, I would meet someone who was either going through it, about to go through it, or had a friend who just did it.”

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress gushed about how motherhood affected her life. “It’s the best,” she told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. “I know everyone always says that, and everyone says, like, it changes how you look at the world and how you see love. Now it’s just, like, such a bigger thing, and all of that stuff is so true.”

She continued: “Especially being in this business, you’re on your own a lot, and you make your own decisions. It can be very sort of, like, an isolated existence. Now that I have kids, it’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want this to be about me, I don’t wanna think about me anymore.”

For Wiig, becoming a parent came with its own set of challenges. “Right now I’m not going to an actual set … but because of all this stuff, I’m not as present as I would like to be,” she shared on The Howard Stern Show in February 2021. “It’s really hard. I’m always convinced they’re going to, like, forget who I am if I’m gone for a day. I’ve looked at my children and been like, ‘I am your mother.’ I’m nervous about actually leaving and going to work when that happens because there’s something really nice about just being home with them all the time.”

