Still going strong. Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky enjoyed a low-key coffee date in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 31 — and looked as in love as ever.

The “Rain on Me” songstress, 34, and the businessman, 36, held hands as they grabbed a morning pick-me-up from a local cafe. Both the Grammy winner and her beau were dressed down in athletic wear and wore masks over their faces as a safety measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaga was first linked to the Parker Group CEO in December 2019 when they were seen locking lips at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Two months later, the pair was spotted together again in Miami during Super Bowl weekend. The “Shallow” singer made her new romance Instagram official with a cozy photo of herself sitting on Polansky’s lap in February, noting that they both “had so much fun” on their Miami getaway.

Though still in the early stages of their relationship, the couple has been taking advantage of the extra time they’ve gotten to spend together while in lockdown during the health crisis. “Day 6 of self-quarantining,” Gaga captioned a selfie with Polansky in March. “Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. … Keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind.”

One month later, the New York native gushed over boyfriend during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe ahead of the One World Together at Home concert and discussed how the twosome were teaming up to help promote mental health awareness amid the pandemic.

“With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our cofounder Maya [Enista Smith], who I love so very much — they are working with my, the love of my life, on something for mental health,” the A Star Is Born actress said at the time.

Before sparking up a romance with the Harvard graduate, the “Just Dance” singer was engaged to Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, whom she dated for five years between 2011 and 2016. She was later engaged to Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019, and dated audio engineer Dan Horton for three months after calling it quits with Carino.

