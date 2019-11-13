Time to celebrate! Lamar Odom and his fiancée, Sabrina Parr, were spotted in Miami on Wednesday, November 13, two days after the former basketball pro popped the question.

Parr, 32, showed off her new bling as the couple headed to the pool in Florida on Wednesday. During their getaway, Odom, 40, proposed to the personal trainer at Prime 112 restaurant.

“Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!” the former Los Angeles Lakers star captioned a photo from the romantic evening on Monday, November 11.

Parr also shared photos from the evening via Instagram.

“I SAID YES!!!!! 💍👰🏽 @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina,” she wrote alongside a series of photos and videos of her massive pear-shaped diamond ring.

Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian. While they split in 2013 after four years of marriage, their divorce was not finalized until 2016. According to an insider, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wishes her ex-husband “nothing but the best.”

“She heard about the engagement from friends,” the insider told Us Weekly. “[Khloé] wants him to be happy.”

The athlete’s two children, Destiny, 21, and Lamar Jr., 17, whom he shares with ex Liza Morales, may not feel the same way, however. Odom’s teenage son revealed that he found out about his father’s engagement on social media.

“Not a txt or phone call to see how people who’ve known this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react,” Lamar Jr. wrote in a since-deleted comment. “Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but she already got your ass ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as a son of an odom.”

While he later apologized for his reaction, noting he was “hurt and caught off guard,” a source told Us that Odom’s family is “worried about him.”

“Lamar’s family didn’t know he was proposing. It was a shock,” the source said. “Everyone is surprised that he rushed into an engagement.”

