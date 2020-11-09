Feuds

Larsa Pippen Breaks Silence on Falling Out With Kim Kardashian, Blames Kanye West and Travis Scott

Kanye West answers questions from pastor Joel Osteen Larsa Pippen Breaks Silence on Kardashian Falling Out
Larsa Blocked Kanye’s Number

“Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him,” she said. “So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that.’ They all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f—k? Should I give a f—k? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

 

