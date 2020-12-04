Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: Scottie Pippen, Future and More

Tristan Thompson

Larsa revealed she had a brief fling with the Boston Celtics player in 2016 right before he got with Khloé Kardashian, with whom he now shares daughter True. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé, before Khloé or any of [the Kardashians] knew he existed,” she said in November 2020 on the “Hollywood Raw​​​” podcast. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”

The Chicago native claimed that Thompson started dating Kardashian “about 10 days later,” but Larsa was “fine” with it. “I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me,” she continued. “I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”