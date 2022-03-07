Laura Prepon and Ben Foster: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Friends turned partners! Laura Prepon and Ben Foster may have married when they were in their late thirties, but the actors met when they were just teenagers.

The Orange Is the New Black alum and the 3:10 to Yuma star share a mutual longtime friend in Danny Masterson, who worked with Prepon for years on That ’70s Show.

The couple — who were first romantically linked in 2016, having been spotted engaging in heavy PDA across the tri-state area — have been married since 2018. They share two children together: a daughter and a son.

In May 2018, the PrepOn cookware founder spoke to Us Weekly about how difficult it is to be a working mom — but how important it is to her, too.

“It’s torture,” the actress told Us at the time about returning to the OITNB set as a first-time mother. “I went back to work at six weeks. I was directing when she was a 4-month-old. But she would be proud if she knew what I was doing.”

Ahead of her son’s birth, Prepon wrote You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood, in which she “shar[ed] all of these different viewpoints … for mothers of all ages,” she told Us in April 2020, noting, “I really did learn so much about that experience I was going through [while pregnant with my second] and how to prepare for the next time and the fact that every situation is different from child to child.”

Prepon gave birth to the couple’s second child, a baby boy, in February 2020, and explained to Us that they would not be announcing their son’s name for a while due to privacy reasons.

“It’s a constant negotiation because we’re so fortunate to do what we love,” she told Us in April of that year. “But part of being in the public eye is how do you negotiate keeping your privacy, how do you negotiate keeping your personal life private?”

Prior to getting together, both Prepon and Foster’s respective love lives made headlines. The former Netflix star dated Masterson’s brother, Christopher Masterson, for years — and even had a five-year romance with a Foster unrelated to her future beau: Scott Michael Foster. (The two called it quits in 2013.) For his part, the Get Over It actor was on and off with former fiancée Robin Wright from 2012 to 2015.

Scroll down to see the complete timeline of Laura Prepon and Ben Foster’s relationship: