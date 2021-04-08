2021

Graham revealed during an April 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her relationship with Krause was tested after they spent nearly five months apart as he quarantined with his son amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I think the reentry was more difficult,” she explained of returning from work in Vancouver. “It was more like they were the married couple, and I was the person who … they were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore.’ They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen.’”