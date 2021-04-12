August 2020

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum wished her boyfriend a very happy 40th birthday via Instagram on August 26, 2020.

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being,” she captioned a photo of the pair wearing matching, personalized pajamas. “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha.”

She continued, “My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”