Sommer Ray

The Nerve actor seemingly confirmed his romance with the fitness model in March after he retweeted two side by side photos of the duo — one from their appearance together on Wild N’ Out in 2017 and another of them kissing three years later. “2nd pic is complete invasion of privacy,” Kelly wrote. One month later, he reported their split via Twitter. “She came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday,” he wrote. “Nice.”