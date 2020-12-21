Love Lives

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline: From Broadway and ‘DWTS’ to Marriage and More

1 Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd first met
July 2009

The dancers met while working on Broadway’s Burn the Floor, which premiered in July 2009.

