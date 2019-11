October 2017

One month into their quiet engagement and the wedding planning was already off to a running start! Moore revealed to Us and other reporters at The Rape Foundation’s Annual Brunch in 2017 that she and her then-fiancé were hoping to host a small, private ceremony. “I’ve never dreamed about a wedding, or a dress, or any of those details,” the former popstar said. “No judgment on women that do. I get it!”