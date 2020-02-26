Nesting! Maren Morris showed off her baby’s adorable nursery to her social media followers ahead of the little one’s arrival.

“Dream nursery,” Morris, 29, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 26.

She also thanked the room’s designer, April Tomlin, who is the owner of April Tomlin Interiors in Nashville.

The room, which the “Girl” singer revealed three angles of on Instagram, has a nature theme with animals tied in.

Fans can see a picture of a bear snowboarding hung above the bed in the room, which has blue and crème pillows and a group of stuffed animals sitting on top of it. There is also a crib with blanket, a mobile hanging over the crib and a cool natural painting on the side wall.

In the middle of the space lies a small rocking horse creature that is sitting on a striped carpet, and a trunk being used as a side table. The mom-to-be gave followers a glimpse at the room’s bookshelf, which is already full alongside the windowed wall.

One corner of the baby’s space has a chair for the parents-to-be to sit and read in, and a changing table that matches the neutral, forest-inspired colors of the rest of the room.

“The Bones” artist and her husband, Ryan Hurd, brought their baby room theme to life at the baby shower as well.

On February 3, the Texas native posted a series of photos from the shower, which was “hurd” themed — complete with buffalo and cactus garland.

“‘We gave you a golden shower, Phyllis. Well, where’s MY golden shower?’” the “My Church” singer tweeted at the time, quoting Steve Carell‘s character from The Office, Michael Scott.

She followed up her tweet by adding, “You guys don’t appreciate The Office and it shows.”

Morris announced she was expecting her first child with Hurd, 33, in October 2019.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” the “All My Favorite People” singer captioned her Instagram reveal. “See you in 2020, little one.”

The “To a T” singer announced the big news with his own post at the time, writing, “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her. Cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

