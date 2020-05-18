Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

It’s Over

Green confirmed on May 18, 2020, during the “Context” episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast that he and Fox had called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. “I will always love her,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.” The California native got choked up, adding, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”