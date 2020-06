Moving On

Fox wasted no time moving on with her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker). A month after Us exclusively revealed in May 2020 that the twosome had hooked up, they were spotted packing on the PDA during an outing in Los Angeles. Green addressed Fox’s relationship with Kelly on his podcast.

“From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment,” he said in May 2020.