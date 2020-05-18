Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Parents of Three

Fox and Green welcomed their third son, Journey River, in August 2016. They are also parents of sons Noah and Bodhi. The Jennifer’s Body star told Extra in November 2017 that none of their children were planned. “My body is barely holding itself together. It’s, like, stitched together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. It’s gonna fall apart if I have another one,” she explained. “[Journey]’s just very calm and kind, and then my older two are wild beasts and they’re always fighting. Everything is a weapon. You can’t have forks, forks are weapons … They’re always trying to kill each other, and it’s so stressful ’cause the baby gets stressed out ‘cause he doesn’t understand what’s going on.”