Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Putting in the Work

The actor opened up about their relationship during a September 2017 episode of his podcast, “… with Brian Austin Green.” “Marriage is hard. It’s work, I think for anyone,” he said. “I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s – you just take it day by day.”

Green continued: “I have no problem with something not working, I really hold no expectations. I try to live day by day… Some people look at divorce or things not working as, like, a disappointment and it’s not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive.”