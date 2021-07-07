What He Knows About MGK

As of late August 2020, Green had “never met” Kelly.

“I’ve never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him,” he told fans via Instagram Live when asked whether he likes the rocker. “I can say, ‘Yeah, I’ve heard bad stories about him,’ but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren’t true. I trust my own instincts on meeting somebody and somebody else whose instincts I feel have always been really spot on, so, as of right now, I have no problem with him at all. … I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it’s important that she’s happy. It’s important that everybody is happy.”