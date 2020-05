Nikita

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress revealed in her October 2008 GQ cover story that she struck up a romance with a woman in L.A. when she was 18. “Well, that year my boyfriend broke up with me, and I decided — oh man, sorry, Mommy! — that I was in love with this girl that worked at the Body Shop,” she said. “I decided that I was going to get her to love me back, and I went out of my way to create a relationship with this girl, a stripper named Nikita.”