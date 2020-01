Not Worried About the Negativity

While Meghan made headlines for her security requests and attire at Wimbledon 2019, Williams wasn’t here for the negativity.

“I didn’t know there was negative media out there. Any time I see her name attached to anything, I don’t read it,” she told reporters in July 2019. “She couldn’t be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she’s always there, and that’s all I want to be to her.”