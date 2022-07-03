Miz and Mrs! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have been an “It” couple in the wrestling world ever since they first got together.

“I honestly think my biggest supporter is my wife. There’s no one that supports me more,” the WWE superstar told the U.K.’s Metro newspaper in February 2021. “Whenever she is outside — when she was outside the ring and being my manager, she motivated me, she made me better.”

He continued at the time: “Honestly, whenever you have a beautiful wife and she’s staring at you and you’re in a Speedo, you kinda stand a little taller, to be honest!”

The Miz — who wed the former WWE Divas champion in February 2014 — has also credited his wife with helping to inspire his post-Dancing With the Stars fitness regimen. (He competed on season 30 with partner Witney Carson.)

“I wouldn’t even know if you guys can tell, but I’ve lost a lot of weight,” the Real World alum told Us Weekly and other reporters in October 2021. “I’ve lost probably 15 lbs since I’ve started. … I’m trying to get [into] dancer shape.”

However, Ouellet was not as impressed with her man’s slimmer physique, even telling the Utah-based choreographer that he needed to eat more food.

“[Maryse] doesn’t like me skinny. She likes me a little thicker with a little bit more meat,” The Miz told Us. “When you’re dancing here, it’s like you can’t eat enough. And honestly, I’m just getting that body now. Whenever I get back to wrestling, it’ll be weights upon weights to get back into wrestling shape.”

The Miz and Mrs reality stars expanded their brood in March 2018 when their daughter Monroe was born.

“I’m at her service no matter what. I’ve never had anyone have so much control over me,” the Ohio native — who also shares daughter Madison with his wife — exclusively told Us one month after Monroe’s arrival. “I wanted to be the dad that was able to feed my daughter, hold my daughter, really be there for my daughter. I want to be the dad that’s here. I want to see her. Every day, her face changes, her body changes, everything about her is just changing every single day. It’s crazy.”

The Miz and the Madroe Productions founder’s romance has continued to flourish over the years as they balance their busy careers in and out of the ring with raising their two daughters.

“Mothers don’t take a day off. It’s 365 days of care, protection, support, worry and love…. also it’s mom, mom, mom, hey mom, mom. What? I forgot. Lol, thank you Maryse for doing everything you can to always make our girls smile,” The Miz — who renewed his wedding vows with the Canada native in December 2021 — gushed via Instagram in May 2022. “There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t step back and think how amazing you truly are. #HappyMothersDay today and everyday. I love you.”

Scroll below to relive the WWE couple’s complete relationship timeline: