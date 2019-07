Men vs. Women

Cyrus opened up to Time in 2016 about how her experience dating both men and women has differed. She stated that men tend to have “overly macho energy,” which “made me feel like I had to be a femme-bot, which I’m not.” She then explained how things shifted when she dated women, adding: “When I was with a girl, I felt like, ‘Oh s—t, she’s going to need someone to protect her, so I’m going to need to have this macho energy.’ And that didn’t feel right either.”