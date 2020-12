Ozzy Osbourne

The “Crazy Train” singer admitted in December 2009 that he’s not a fan of the consumerism behind Christmas.

“I have to unravel all these f–king presents. What a f–king waste of paper,” he told Express at the time. “I f–king hate Christmas. I f–king hate it. Everything stops. When I used to drink, it was a good excuse to get f–ked. Now, I just hate it.”